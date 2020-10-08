Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Steven Davis has scored 12 goals in 119 appearances for Northern Ireland

Euro 2020 semi-final play-off: Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland Venue: Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo Date: Thursday, 8 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on Radio Ulster & online; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app and match highlights on BBC One NI at 23:20 BST

Legendary goalkeeper Pat Jennings says he is delighted for Steven Davis as the Northern Ireland captain prepares to surpass his caps record.

Jennings made 119 appearances for NI but Davis is set to go one better in Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"I've texted Steven to congratulate him on the record and wish him well for the big game," said Jennings.

"I'm happy for him - records are there to be broken and I've no regrets."

Former Arsenal and Tottenham keeper Jennings brought his 22-year international career to end with a World Cup defeat by Brazil in 1986 on his 41st birthday.

Davis is poised to reach the 120 caps mark in 15 years and Jennings believe amassing appearances is much easier in the modern game.

Pat Jennings helped Northern Ireland to World Cup finals in 1982 and 1986

"Setting the record was something I was proud of although it was only a matter of time that the record was broken with the number of internationals played now," added the 75-year-old.

"I also missed 25-30 internationals through injuries and being unavailable. If I had played them I could probably be out of sight.

"Steven is a fantastic player and he's done a great job for Northern Ireland so well done to him."