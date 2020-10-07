Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Courtney Baker-Richardson scored four goals in 21 senior appearances for Swansea City

Barrow have signed former Swansea City striker Courtney Baker-Richardson.

The 24-year-old was released by the Swans in the summer after three years with the Swans and a loan spell with Accrington Stanley last season.

Injury and the coronovirus pandemic cut his time with Stanley short after just four appearances.

Baker-Richardson was on trial with Charlton during pre-season, but has agreed an undisclosed-length deal with the League Two newcomers.

Details about the length of his contract with Barrow have not been disclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.