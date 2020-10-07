Courtney Baker-Richardson: Barrow sign former Swansea City striker
Barrow have signed former Swansea City striker Courtney Baker-Richardson.
The 24-year-old was released by the Swans in the summer after three years with the Swans and a loan spell with Accrington Stanley last season.
Injury and the coronovirus pandemic cut his time with Stanley short after just four appearances.
Baker-Richardson was on trial with Charlton during pre-season, but has agreed an undisclosed-length deal with the League Two newcomers.
Details about the length of his contract with Barrow have not been disclosed.
