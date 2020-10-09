Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 9 October

Caernarfon Town v Cefn Druids; 19:45 BST: Druids, who remain bottom of the table and seeking their first win of the campaign, have not won at The Oval since 1999. Caernarfon, managed by former Druids boss Huw Griffiths, are fifth after the midweek loss at Connah's Quay.

Saturday, 10 October

Cardiff Met v Connah's Quay Nomads; 14:30 BST: Champions Nomads go into Saturday's game on top after a fifth successive win in midweek. Bradley Woolridge's own goal saw Nomads win last season's corresponding game. Christian Edwards' Cardiff Met have not since the opening weekend of the season.

Flint Town United v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST: Flint will be looking to bounce back after their heavy defeat at New Saints - their third successive defeat - and manager Niall McGuinness has added to his squad. Fellow newly-promoted side Haverfordwest secured an impressive first win at Bala last Saturday but lost at home to Penybont in midweek.

Newtown v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: Two back to back defeats have seen Newtown drop down to ninth while Barry are third following five straight wins and Gavin Chesterfield's side will be looking to repeat last season's 3-2 win at Latham Park.

Penybont v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: Penybont are up to fourth after three straight wins, which included the midweek success at Haverfordwest in which manager Rhys Griffiths scored twice. With the abandoned game at Bala now set to be replayed next month, New Saints remain with a 100% record and were 3-2 winners in last season's corresponding fixture.

Bala Town v Aberystwyth Town; 17:15 BST: Bala are seventh having suffered their first defeat of the league season against Haverfordwest last week - but Colin Caton's side have games in hand. Aberystwyth moved up to sixth after the midweek victory at Cefn Druids, their first win in four games.

Tuesday, 13 October

The New Saints v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST

Wednesday, 14 October

Bala Town v Barry Town United; 19:45 BST

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 11 October

Abergavenny WFC v Cyncoed LFC; 14:00 BST

Aberystwyth Town v Cascade YC; 14:00 BST

Briton Ferry Llansawel v Cardiff City; 14:00 BST

Port Talbot Town v Cardiff Met; 14:00 BST