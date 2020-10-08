Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

500 fans attended the Irish Cup final at Windsor Park in July

Northern Ireland fans will return to Windsor Park for Sunday's Nations League match at home to Austria.

The Irish Football Association said 600 spectators will be drawn from a ballot of season ticket holders.

The supporters will be socially distanced across the East, West and North Upper stands.

"Having even a small band of the Green and White Army in on Sunday is great news," said IFA chief executive Patrick Nelson.

He added: 'We've been working hard behind the scenes for this eventuality and delighted to see that come to fruition."

Fans returned to Windsor Park for July's Irish Cup final, with Glentoran and Ballymena United each allocated 250 tickets for the decider.

However Northern Ireland's Nations League defeat by Norway in September was played behind closed doors at the National Stadium, as was Linfield's Europa League qualifier at home to Floriana.

Uefa said at the start of October that it would allow the partial return of fans, up to 30% of stadiums, "where local laws permit".