There are four qualifying rounds in the FA Cup before the first round proper

The FA Cup third qualifying-round tie between Christchurch and Dulwich Hamlet will be shown live on the BBC.

The game, on Tuesday, 13 October (19:45 BST), will be shown on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport online.

Christchurch play in the Wessex League Premier Division, three tiers below their National League South opponent.

The BBC has shown FA Cup qualifiers since 2017, including victories for Hashtag United and York in the first two qualifying rounds this season.