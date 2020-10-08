Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Jordan Williams (centre) scored for Barnsley in their Carabao Cup win over Middlesbrough last month

Barnsley full-back Jordan Williams has signed a new three-year deal.

The 20-year-old has scored twice in 55 appearances for the Tykes since joining from Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town in August 2018.

"We are really happy to get this one over the line with Jordan," chief executive Dane Murphy told the club website. external-link

"He's proven to be a key member of our squad over the last 12 months and deserves this new deal."