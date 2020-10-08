Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 8
Venue: The Ballymena Showgrounds

Northern Ireland U21 v Finland U21: Ballymena game live on BBC Sport NI website

From the section Irish

Shayne Lavery (right) battles with Norway's Jonas Svensson in last month's senior friendly
Shayne Lavery (right) is in the Northern Ireland Under-21 squad after featuring for the senior side in last month's defeat by Norway
Uefa Under-21 Group Eight: Northern Ireland U21 v Finland U21
Venue: Ballymena Showgrounds Date: Friday 9 October Kick-off: 18:00 BST
Coverage: Live on the BBC Sport NI website

Northern Ireland Under-21s will aim for only their second win of the current European Championship qualifying campaign when they host Finland at the Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday night.

Friday's match will be live on the BBC Sport Northern Ireland website.

Last month's 2-0 away victory in Malta was Northern Ireland's sole win in seven Group Eight qualifiers to date.

That was followed by a 1-0 home defeat by leaders Denmark - which was third loss of the campaign for the Irish.

Northern Ireland's tally of six points leaves only Malta below them in the campaign as they sit 13 behind the Danes.

Caretaker manager Andy Crosby includes Linfield's Shayne Lavery, Barrow full-back Bobby Burns, now on loan at Glentoran, and Livingston defender Ciaron Brown, who have all been part of Northern Ireland senior squads.

Watford midfielder JJ McKiernan, QPR midfielder Amrit Bansal-McNulty - who is on loan with Serie C side Como - and Brighton forward Ben Wilson have earned first call-ups.

Portadown striker Lee Bonis and Cliftonville and Linfield defenders Aaron Donnelly and Ross Larkin are retained in their squad after having their first involvement with the under-21s last month.

Northern Ireland will face second-placed Ukraine in Ballymena on Tuesday in another game that will be live on the BBC Sport Northern Ireland website.

Northern Ireland Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Conor Hazard (Celtic), Nathan Gartside (Derry City)

Defenders: Eoin Toal (Derry City), Caolan Marron (Glentoran), Ciaron Brown (Livingston), Kofi Balmer (Ballymena United), Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Daniel Amos (Doncaster Rovers), Ross Larkin (Linfield), Aaron Donnelly (Cliftonville), Nathan Kerr (Portadown)

Midfielders: Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United - on loan at Oldham Athletic), Caolan Boyd-Munce (Birmingham City), JJ McKiernan (Watford), Jake Dunwoody (Derry City), Ethan Galbraith (Manchester United), Amrit Bansal-McNulty (QPR - on loan at Como in Italy), Bobby Burns (Barrow - on loan at Glentoran)

Forwards: Shayne Lavery (Linfield), David Parkhouse (Sheffield United - on loan at Hartlepool United), Paul O'Neill (Glentoran), Lee Bonis (Portadown), Ben Wilson (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Friday 9th October 2020

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U217511123916
2Italy U2164111531213
3Iceland U216402119212
4Sweden U21630313859
5Armenia U217106417-133
6Luxembourg U216105217-153

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2166001741318
2France U216501189915
3Slovakia U2173041518-39
4Georgia U217304141049
5Azerbaijan U218206515-106
6Liechtenstein U216105316-133

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2176102471719
2Austria U2174031713412
3Albania U2183231516-111
4Turkey U217214814-67
5Kosovo U216204815-76
6Andorra U217124916-75

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2174301721515
2Greece U21741298113
3Scotland U21632152311
4Croatia U2173221751211
5Lithuania U21721467-17
6San Marino U218017030-301

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2185211431117
2Poland U2175111551016
3Bulgaria U21732294511
4Serbia U21822411928
5Estonia U217115327-244
6Latvia U21704359-44

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U217520101917
2North Macedonia U217412169713
3Kazakhstan U2183141015-510
4Israel U2172328809
5Montenegro U2182249818
6Faroe Islands U217115719-124

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2166002832518
2Portugal U215401156912
3Norway U2173131312110
4Belarus U216222141138
5Cyprus U216114514-94
6Gibraltar U216006029-290

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U217610156919
2Romania U2175111741316
3Ukraine U2162139907
4Finland U217214911-27
5Northern Ireland U21713347-36
6Malta U216015118-171

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U215311115610
2Germany U21530214959
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2162226428
4Wales U21520348-46
5Moldova U215113514-94
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

