Chris Hughton has twice won promotion to the Premier League, most recently with Brighton in 2017

New boss Chris Hughton says Nottingham Forest have everything in place to win promotion, despite a four-game losing run this season and a record of just three wins in 19 Championship games.

The ex-Brighton and Newcastle manager, 61, replaced Sabri Lamouchi on Tuesday.

"The starting position is very good," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"There are clubs that have reached the Premier League, and if I'm looking at facilities or quality of team, that might be less than we have here."

Hughton is the 13th full-time managerial appointment by Forest since Billy Davies' first spell at the club ended in the summer of 2011.

Former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland right-back Hughton has already appointed his ex-Brighton number two Paul Trollope as assistant boss and says their immediate task is to restore confidence following last season's capitulation.

The Reds had looked almost certain to make last season's play-offs, before a dismal finale culminating in a 4-1 home loss against Stoke City.

A hectic transfer window followed, with 13 new faces arriving but there was no upturn in form, with the four-game losing sequence extending Lamouchi's winless league run to 10 before his departure.

Hughton said he was excited by the "opportunity" at the City Ground.

"It felt right," he said. "I am fortunate to be managing a great club.

"It's a good squad and a team that fared very well last season and just missed out on the play-offs. The starting position is very good. It has been difficult start this season but there are lots of factors.

"The squad has been added to, so certainly there can't be any complaints with regard the ownership not wanting to improve the team.

"Others have tried, and it hasn't happened, but at some stage this club will be in the Premier League.

"I am here to help that process. Ultimately this club, the size of it with their ambitions, have to reach the Premier League.

"The most important thing is now is to start picking up points and get a bit of confidence in the team. It can happen - that the effects of last season have carried on to this season. My initial job is to change that and then go from there.

"Promotion has to be the goal of this club and my process starts here.

"Everything with the players is about positivity. You cannot afford to be any other way. I have a good squad and a big squad."