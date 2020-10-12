Last updated on .From the section League One

Oxford United's Kassam Stadium had been due to host the fixture against Crewe Alexandra

The League One fixture between Oxford United against Crewe Alexandra has been postponed for a second time with the visitors unable to fulfil the fixture.

The match was originally postponed on 3 October, just 35 minutes before kick-off when Crewe defender Omar Beckles tested positive for Covid-19.

The second postponement follows Crewe consulting latest government advice.

The Railwaymen are due to host Blackpool on Saturday, with Oxford set to travel to Peterborough United.

"The decision has been taken after fully considering the relevant guidance from the government and EFL," a Crewe statement read.

"The club will now continue to work with the EFL to ensure our fixture with Blackpool and subsequent games go ahead as planned."

Following Beckles' positive result before the original date for the Kassam Stadium fixture, two more members of Crewe's squad tested positive last week in addition to midfielder Ryan Wintle, who was already isolating.

They went on to beat Wigan Athletic 3-0 on Saturday.