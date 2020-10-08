European Championship Qualifying - Group D
North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia19:45KosovoKosovo
Venue: Tose Proeski Arena

North Macedonia v Kosovo

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England87013763121
2Czech Rep85031311215
3Kosovo83231316-311
4Bulgaria8134617-116
5Montenegro8035322-193

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine86201741320
2Portugal85212261617
3Serbia84221717014
4Luxembourg8116716-94
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany87013072321
2Netherlands86112471719
3Northern Ireland8413913-413
4Belarus8116416-124
5Estonia8017226-241

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85211961317
2Denmark84402361716
3R. of Ireland834175213
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar8008331-280

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia85211771017
2Wales8422106414
3Slovakia84131311213
4Hungary8404811-312
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain108203152626
2Sweden106312391421
3Norway104511911817
4Romania104241715214
5Faroe Islands10109430-263
6Malta10109327-243

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland108111851325
2Austria106131991019
3North Macedonia104241213-114
4Slovenia104241611514
5Israel103251618-211
6Latvia10109328-253

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France108112561925
2Turkey107211831523
3Iceland106131411319
4Albania104151614213
5Andorra10118320-174
6Moldova10109426-223

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium1010004033730
2Russia108023382524
3Scotland105051619-315
4Cyprus103161520-510
5Kazakhstan103161317-410
6San Marino100010151-500

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy1010003743330
2Finland106041610618
3Greece104241214-214
4Bos-Herze104152017313
5Armenia103161425-1110
6Liechtenstein10028231-292
