Georgia v Belarus

Match ends, Georgia 1, Belarus 0.
Line-ups
Georgia
- 1Loria
- 2KakabadzeSubstituted forTabidzeat 82'minutes
- 4Kashia
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 3Dvali
- 16KvekveskiriBooked at 38mins
- 7KankavaBooked at 52mins
- 18KvaratskheliaSubstituted forLobjanidzeat 89'minutes
- 9KiteishviliSubstituted forGviliaat 65'minutes
- 8QazaishviliBooked at 69minsSubstituted forShengeliaat 81'minutes
- 10OkriashviliSubstituted forKvilitaiaat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 6Daushvili
- 11Kvilitaia
- 12Makaridze
- 13Kacharava
- 14Grigalava
- 15Aburjania
- 17Kupatadze
- 19Shengelia
- 20Jigauri
- 21Gvilia
- 22Tabidze
- 23Lobjanidze
Belarus
- 12Khatkevich
- 13Zolotov
- 3Martynovich
- 4NaumovBooked at 33mins
- 21BordachevSubstituted forPecheninat 74'minutes
- 10BakharSubstituted forPodstrelovat 63'minutes
- 9Ngome
- 14YablonskiSubstituted forSkavyshat 63'minutes
- 23Nekhajchik
- 8KhachaturyanSubstituted forMaevskiat 45'minutes
- 17LisakovichSubstituted forLaptevat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gutor
- 2Pechenin
- 5Polyakov
- 6Gromyko
- 7Laptev
- 11Skavysh
- 15Yuzepchuk
- 16Ignatovich
- 18Maevski
- 19Podstrelov
- 20Sachivko
- 22Stasevich
- Referee:
- Cüneyt Çakir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Georgia 1, Belarus 0.
Post update
Foul by Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia).
Post update
Afrid Max Ebong Ngome (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Aleksandr Martynovich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia).
Post update
Attempt missed. Denis Laptev (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kirill Pechenin with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Giorgi Loria.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aleksandr Martynovich (Belarus) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aleksandr Martynovich (Belarus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Maevski with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Lasha Dvali (Georgia).
Post update
Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus).
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Elguja Lobjanidze replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Giorgi Kvilitaia replaces Tornike Okriashvili.
Post update
Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus).
Post update
Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.