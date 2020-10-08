European Championship Qualifying - Group D
GeorgiaGeorgia1BelarusBelarus0

Georgia v Belarus

Line-ups

Georgia

  • 1Loria
  • 2KakabadzeSubstituted forTabidzeat 82'minutes
  • 4Kashia
  • 5Kvirkvelia
  • 3Dvali
  • 16KvekveskiriBooked at 38mins
  • 7KankavaBooked at 52mins
  • 18KvaratskheliaSubstituted forLobjanidzeat 89'minutes
  • 9KiteishviliSubstituted forGviliaat 65'minutes
  • 8QazaishviliBooked at 69minsSubstituted forShengeliaat 81'minutes
  • 10OkriashviliSubstituted forKvilitaiaat 89'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 6Daushvili
  • 11Kvilitaia
  • 12Makaridze
  • 13Kacharava
  • 14Grigalava
  • 15Aburjania
  • 17Kupatadze
  • 19Shengelia
  • 20Jigauri
  • 21Gvilia
  • 22Tabidze
  • 23Lobjanidze

Belarus

  • 12Khatkevich
  • 13Zolotov
  • 3Martynovich
  • 4NaumovBooked at 33mins
  • 21BordachevSubstituted forPecheninat 74'minutes
  • 10BakharSubstituted forPodstrelovat 63'minutes
  • 9Ngome
  • 14YablonskiSubstituted forSkavyshat 63'minutes
  • 23Nekhajchik
  • 8KhachaturyanSubstituted forMaevskiat 45'minutes
  • 17LisakovichSubstituted forLaptevat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gutor
  • 2Pechenin
  • 5Polyakov
  • 6Gromyko
  • 7Laptev
  • 11Skavysh
  • 15Yuzepchuk
  • 16Ignatovich
  • 18Maevski
  • 19Podstrelov
  • 20Sachivko
  • 22Stasevich
Referee:
Cüneyt Çakir

Match Stats

Home TeamGeorgiaAway TeamBelarus
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home17
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Georgia 1, Belarus 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Georgia 1, Belarus 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia).

  4. Post update

    Afrid Max Ebong Ngome (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Aleksandr Martynovich (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Giorgi Kvilitaia (Georgia).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Denis Laptev (Belarus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kirill Pechenin with a headed pass following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Belarus. Conceded by Giorgi Loria.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandr Martynovich (Belarus) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aleksandr Martynovich (Belarus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Maevski with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lasha Dvali (Georgia).

  13. Post update

    Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia. Elguja Lobjanidze replaces Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia. Giorgi Kvilitaia replaces Tornike Okriashvili.

  18. Post update

    Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nikolai Zolotov (Belarus).

  20. Post update

    Jaba Kankava (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Top Stories