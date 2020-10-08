Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales forward Kieffer Moore was forced off after just 40 minutes at Wembley

Wales are waiting to discover the extent of Kieffer Moore's injury after the striker was forced off during the 3-0 friendly loss to England.

Moore, 28, bruised a toe in the first half at Wembley, potentially making him a doubt for Sunday's Nations League match in the Republic of Ireland.

Wales are light on forward options, with Hal Robson-Kanu already out of the squad after breaking his arm.

"We're going to assess it," said Wales manager Ryan Giggs.

"We're not too sure [if Moore will be fit for Sunday]. He's hurt his toe so we're going to try and get a scan in the morning [Friday].

"At the moment it's painful. We won't know until we get a scan how he is.

"I thought he was a handful, a real threat. The game changed with the [first England] goal but when Kieffer went off, we lost that target.

"And also on set-pieces, where we conceded two bad goals, he's a big part of that, defending set-pieces."

Moore would be sorely missed if he was to be ruled out of Wales' trip to Dublin on Sunday.

The physically imposing Cardiff City striker has established himself as an important first-team player under Giggs, scoring three goals in his eight appearances to date and helping Wales qualify for next summer's European Championship.

After their match against the Republic of Ireland, Wales visit Bulgaria on Wednesday.

Ben Davies proud to skipper Wales despite England loss

Although Robson-Kanu's withdrawal leaves Moore as the only out-and-out centre-forward, Giggs does not anticipate he will call up a replacement even if the Cardiff striker is unavailable through injury.

That is because Wales are in their own "bubble", an enclosed environment to comply with coronavirus protocols, and any additional call-ups would require testing before they can join the squad for training.

"No, it will be very difficult because we're in the bubble," Giggs said when asked if Wales might call for cover.

"We've been tested today [Thursday] so I don't think it would be possible.

"We have got other options but hopefully he will be OK and it is only bruised."