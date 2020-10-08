Last updated on .From the section England

Would you start Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Conor Coady against Belgium?

It was an evening of firsts as England beat Wales 3-0 in a friendly at Wembley on Thursday.

In-form Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted on his debut, Wolves defender Conor Coady scored his first international goal, while Southampton striker Danny Ings converted on his first start for the Three Lions.

Though he did not score, Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish provided an assist in a man-of-the-match performance on his first England start, while debutant Bukayo Saka of Arsenal was steady and could have netted in the second half.

Gareth Southgate's men face world number one side Belgium in the Nations League on Sunday (kick-off 17:00 BST), so would you start all three once again?

The trio of Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell could be available for selection, so do they immediately come back into the reckoning?

Have a go at choosing your XI here...