Scottish Championship
HeartsHeart of Midlothian1DundeeDundee0

Heart of Midlothian v Dundee

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 1Gordon
  • 2Smith
  • 26Halkett
  • 28Popescu
  • 21Kingsley
  • 8Lee
  • 19Irving
  • 30Ginnelly
  • 7Walker
  • 11Roberts
  • 10Boyce

Substitutes

  • 3White
  • 5Haring
  • 13Stewart
  • 14Naismith
  • 15Wighton
  • 16Halliday
  • 24Frear

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 3McGhee
  • 5Forster
  • 14Ashcroft
  • 2Kerr
  • 6Dorrans
  • 19Robertson
  • 26Adam
  • 23Marshall
  • 10McGowan
  • 21Sow

Substitutes

  • 8Byrne
  • 9Mullen
  • 11McDaid
  • 12Ferrie
  • 16Elliott
  • 17Afolabi
  • 24Anderson
Referee:
David Munro

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian).

  2. Post update

    Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Cammy Kerr (Dundee).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Dundee 0. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Josh Ginnelly.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Ginnelly (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts11001013
2Alloa00000000
3Arbroath00000000
4Ayr00000000
5Dunfermline00000000
6Inverness CT00000000
7Morton00000000
8Queen of Sth00000000
9Raith Rovers00000000
10Dundee100101-10
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories