Chris Curran and Joe Gormley hold the County Antrim Shield aloft in January

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin says he will "just be glad to get back to playing" as his side begin their defence of the County Antrim Shield.

The Reds won the final of last season's competition in dramatic fashion when they scored twice in injury-time to defeat Ballymena United 2-1.

Cliftonville host Knockbreda in Saturday's first round tie at Solitude.

"With all the uncertainty it is nice to have the opportunity to defend the trophy we won," said McLaughlin.

"It will be a tough game against Knockbreda and home advantage will not count for much at the moment because of the absence of fans," added the Reds boss.

"Every ground will have something of the feel of a neutral venue until the supporters are allowed back in numbers but at the moment that is just not possible.

"It's disappointing as football here is nothing without fans - certainly in the Irish League we need our supporters."

Cliftonville's last competitive fixture saw them come out on the wrong end of a penalty shootout against Glentoran in their Irish Cup semi-final at Windsor Park on 27 July.

Since then, the squad have had a few weeks off, before returning to training over the last six weeks and playing some friendly games in preparation for the commencement of the 2020-21 season.

After their knockout clash with the Championship side on Saturday, the north Belfast outfit will begin their Premiership campaign at home to Glentoran on 17 October.

Cautious transfer policy

That will be the Reds' first league fixture since the 2019-20 term was brought to a premature halt because of the coronavirus in March and McLaughlin admits that the financial uncertainty surrounding top-flight clubs has led to his club adopting a circumspect approach to transfer dealing.

"Because of all the uncertainty for the future the club do not want to put themselves in a position where they could encounter financial difficulties," explained the former Institute manager.

"We have let a few players go but for the most part we have opted to run with the strong squad we had last season while promoting young players from within.

"Bringing the youth through is the tradition of the club anyhow.

"Bringing in Ryan O'Reilly from Ballinamallard has been our only major signing and it looks like a good piece of business. We have been keeping tabs on him for years and he has been performing well in pre-season."