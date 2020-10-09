Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Paul McGinn, then with Dundee, and Andrew Considine in 2015

Aberdeen's Andrew Considine and Hibernian's Paul McGinn have received their first full international call-ups for Scotland's Nations League matches.

The Scots host Slovakia at Hampden on Sunday and Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The defenders bolster the squad that edged past Israel on penalties on Thursday to secure a Euro 2020 play-off final away to Serbia next month.

Head coach Steve Clarke was deprived of six players for that match because of Covid-19 and injury.

Clarke's side are top of Nations League Group B4, having drawn 1-1 at home to Israel last month before beating the Czechs 2-1 in Prague.

Considine wins his first call up at the age of 33 having played more than 500 games for the Dons - his only club - and having been a regular starter for his club this season.

The 29-year-old McGinn, the older brother of Scotland and Aston Villa midfielder John, has played 17 times for Hibs since ending his second spell with Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren in January.