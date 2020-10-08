Nathan Baxter: Accrington Stanley sign Chelsea goalkeeper on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old has had previous loan spells at Yeovil Town and Scottish top-flight side Ross County.
"It's a club that ticks all the boxes for me and I'm delighted to be here," he told the League One club's website.
Baxter becomes the third Chelsea player to join Accrington this summer, with Tariq Uwakwe and Jon Russell also signing season-long loan deals.