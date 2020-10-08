Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Nathan Baxter had a loan spell at Yeovil Town during the 2018-2019 season, making 38 appearances

Accrington Stanley have signed Chelsea goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old has had previous loan spells at Yeovil Town and Scottish top-flight side Ross County.

"It's a club that ticks all the boxes for me and I'm delighted to be here," he told the League One club's website.

Baxter becomes the third Chelsea player to join Accrington this summer, with Tariq Uwakwe and Jon Russell also signing season-long loan deals.