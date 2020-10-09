Last updated on .From the section Southend

Kazaiah Sterling has been at Spurs since the age of 16 representing them at youth level and in the EFL Trophy.

Southend have signed Tottenham Hotspur striker Kazaiah Sterling on loan.

The 21-year-old made his competitive debut for the Premier League club in a Champions League group game against Apoel Nicosia in 2017.

He has previously had loan spells with Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers and most recently at Leyton Orient.