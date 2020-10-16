Quiz: Can you identify the lower-league team from their nickname
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
After seven long months, Scottish lower league football made its long-awaited return on Friday as Hearts welcomed Dundee to Tynecastle in the Championship's curtain raiser.
But as we build-up to Saturday's action, why not test your knowledge by trying to name all 30 clubs in Scotland's bottom three divisions? You've got three minutes and the nicknames to start you off...
Can you name all Scotland's lower league clubs?
|Rank
|Nickname
|Team
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30