Kazakhstan v Albania

Foul by Frederic Veseli (Albania).
Line-ups
Kazakhstan
- 1Pokatilov
- 22MarochkinSubstituted forBeysebekovat 45'minutes
- 4Erlanov
- 13Kerimzhanov
- 8Tagybergen
- 23BystrovBooked at 32mins
- 5KuatSubstituted forPertsukhat 69'minutes
- 6Abiken
- 16SuyumbayevBooked at 22mins
- 17AimbetovSubstituted forFedinat 70'minutes
- 19Zainutdinov
Substitutes
- 9Zhaksylykov
- 10Narzildaev
- 11Dosmagambetov
- 12Nepogodov
- 14Pertsukh
- 15Plotnikov
- 18Vassiljev
- 20Fedin
- 21Beysebekov
Albania
- 1Berisha
- 5Veseli
- 6Djimsiti
- 17DermakuBooked at 43mins
- 15Kumbulla
- 20Trashi
- 7Bare
- 22Abrashi
- 8Kallaku
- 16BrojaBooked at 42mins
- 10Manaj
Substitutes
- 2Memolla
- 3Lenjani
- 4Doka
- 9Vrioni
- 11Cokaj
- 12Molla
- 13Mihaj
- 14Laci
- 18Cekici
- 19Cepele
- 21Seferi Sulejmanov
- 23Hoxha
- Referee:
- Dumitru Muntean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Armando Broja (Albania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lorenc Trashi (Albania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Maxim Fedin replaces Abat Aimbetov.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yuriy Pertsukh replaces Islambek Kuat.
Post update
Foul by Sherif Kallaku (Albania).
Post update
Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Abat Aimbetov (Kazakhstan).
Post update
Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Albania) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Albania. Conceded by Temirlan Erlanov.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Armando Broja (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt saved. Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Rey Manaj (Albania).
Post update
Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Temirlan Erlanov (Kazakhstan).
Post update
Foul by Amir Abrashi (Albania).
Post update
Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Amir Abrashi.