UEFA Nations League - Group C4
KazakhstanKazakhstan0AlbaniaAlbania0

Kazakhstan v Albania

Line-ups

Kazakhstan

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 22MarochkinSubstituted forBeysebekovat 45'minutes
  • 4Erlanov
  • 13Kerimzhanov
  • 8Tagybergen
  • 23BystrovBooked at 32mins
  • 5KuatSubstituted forPertsukhat 69'minutes
  • 6Abiken
  • 16SuyumbayevBooked at 22mins
  • 17AimbetovSubstituted forFedinat 70'minutes
  • 19Zainutdinov

Substitutes

  • 9Zhaksylykov
  • 10Narzildaev
  • 11Dosmagambetov
  • 12Nepogodov
  • 14Pertsukh
  • 15Plotnikov
  • 18Vassiljev
  • 20Fedin
  • 21Beysebekov

Albania

  • 1Berisha
  • 5Veseli
  • 6Djimsiti
  • 17DermakuBooked at 43mins
  • 15Kumbulla
  • 20Trashi
  • 7Bare
  • 22Abrashi
  • 8Kallaku
  • 16BrojaBooked at 42mins
  • 10Manaj

Substitutes

  • 2Memolla
  • 3Lenjani
  • 4Doka
  • 9Vrioni
  • 11Cokaj
  • 12Molla
  • 13Mihaj
  • 14Laci
  • 18Cekici
  • 19Cepele
  • 21Seferi Sulejmanov
  • 23Hoxha
Referee:
Dumitru Muntean

Match Stats

Home TeamKazakhstanAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Frederic Veseli (Albania).

  2. Post update

    Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Armando Broja (Albania) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lorenc Trashi (Albania) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Maxim Fedin replaces Abat Aimbetov.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Kazakhstan. Yuriy Pertsukh replaces Islambek Kuat.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Sherif Kallaku (Albania).

  8. Post update

    Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Abat Aimbetov (Kazakhstan).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Albania) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a cross following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Albania. Conceded by Temirlan Erlanov.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Armando Broja (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keidi Bare with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Askhat Tagybergen (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rey Manaj (Albania).

  15. Post update

    Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Rey Manaj (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Temirlan Erlanov (Kazakhstan).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Amir Abrashi (Albania).

  19. Post update

    Aybol Abiken (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Amir Abrashi.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar22002026
2Liechtenstein21012113
3San Marino200203-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21102114
2Netherlands21011103
3Poland21012203
4Bos-Herze201123-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania21104314
2Austria21014403
3Norway21016333
4Northern Ireland201126-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32102027
2Finland21011103
3R. of Ireland302112-12
4Bulgaria201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22007166
2England21101014
3Denmark201102-21
4Iceland200216-50

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands32105327
2Latvia30302203
3Malta302134-12
4Andorra302101-12

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32106157
2Germany31204315
3Ukraine310237-43
4Switzerland301224-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro33005059
2Luxembourg32014226
3Azerbaijan310224-23
4Cyprus300305-50

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan31113214
2Albania31112114
3Belarus210123-13
4Lithuania210112-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22006156
2France22005236
3Sweden200203-30
4Croatia200238-50

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22006336
2Hungary21013303
3Turkey201101-11
4Serbia201113-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece21102114
2Slovenia21101014
3Kosovo201123-11
4Moldova201112-11

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21103214
2Czech Rep21014313
3Israel20202202
4Slovakia201124-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia21103214
2Georgia21102114
3Armenia21013213
4Estonia200203-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

