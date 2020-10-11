Serbia v Hungary

SerbiaSerbia19:45HungaryHungary
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Gibraltar
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Liechtenstein
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|San Marino
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Poland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Bos-Herze
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Romania
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|2
|Austria
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|Norway
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Northern Ireland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wales
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|7
|2
|Finland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|R. of Ireland
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|4
|Bulgaria
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Faroe Islands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|2
|Latvia
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Malta
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|4
|Andorra
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|1
|5
|7
|2
|Germany
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Ukraine
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|4
|Switzerland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Montenegro
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|9
|2
|Luxembourg
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Azerbaijan
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|4
|Cyprus
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kazakhstan
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Albania
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Lithuania
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Greece
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Slovenia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|Kosovo
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|4
|Moldova
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Scotland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Czech Rep
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Israel
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Slovakia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|North Macedonia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Georgia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Armenia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Estonia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0