Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Football has been played behind closed doors since the coronavirus lockdown

All Premier League games will be available to watch live until the end of October.

Current match selections will remain, while the other five fixtures per round not already selected for broadcast will be available on a pay-per-view basis on BT Sport Box Office or Sky Sports Box Office.

These games will be £14.95 each.

Clubs have agreed this "interim solution" to allow fans to continue watching their team live.

The Premier League said it and its clubs "remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible".