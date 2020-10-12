Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Craig Dawson was part of the Watford side that was relegated from the Premier League last season

West Ham have signed Watford defender Craig Dawson on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy.

Hammers boss David Moyes tried to bring in a central defender before the international transfer window closed on 5 October.

However, efforts to sign Burnley's James Tarkowski failed and Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori turned down a loan deal.

Dawson spent nine years at West Brom before moving to Watford at the start of last season.

He made 29 league appearances for the Hornets during the 2019-20 campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League.

"It's no secret that we have been trying to add more quality to the squad in defensive positions, not only for the longer-term but also to ensure we are well protected right now," said Hammers boss David Moyes.

"The opportunity to bring in Craig on loan was an addition that will make the group stronger through this period."

Dawson added: "I can't wait to get started and share my experience. We've got a lot of experienced lads here anyway and to be joining this group of players is an exciting prospect, so I can't wait.

"It's a talented group and I can add competition to that backline, so hopefully I can slot straight in with the lads and help them improve their game as well."

The Hammers remain in talks with Brentford over Algeria forward Said Benrahma.

The 25-year-old, who is currently on international duty, has become a more realistic target than Bournemouth's Joshua King after the Cherries rejected a bid from the Hammers for the former Manchester United striker last week.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have released full-back Daryl Janmaat on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old had not played for the club since November after sustaining a knee injury.

The Dutch international played 85 times in four years at Watford, scoring six times, and follows Danny Welbeck in having his contract cancelled at Vicarage Road.

