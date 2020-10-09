Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Sam Hughes made 10 appearances on loan at Salford City last season

Burton Albion have agreed a deal to bring Leicester City defender Sam Hughes in on loan until January.

Hughes, 23, spent the first half of last season on loan at Salford City, featuring eight times in League Two.

The centre-back has also appeared in two EFL Trophy fixtures for Leicester City's under-21s this term, but is yet to make his senior debut for the Foxes.

Hughes was previously with Chester before joining Leicester on a three-year deal in 2017.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.