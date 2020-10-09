Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 4
Scotland U21Scotland U2117:30Czech Rep U21Czech Republic U21
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Scotland U21 v Czech Republic U21

Friday 9th October 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland U217511123916
2Italy U2164111531213
3Iceland U216402119212
4Sweden U217313138510
5Luxembourg U217115217-154
6Armenia U217106417-133

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2176101741319
2France U2176012391418
3Georgia U2183141410410
4Slovakia U2173041518-39
5Azerbaijan U218206515-106
6Liechtenstein U217106321-183

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U2176102471719
2Austria U2174031713412
3Albania U2183231516-111
4Turkey U217214814-67
5Kosovo U216204815-76
6Andorra U217124916-75

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U2184401721516
2Croatia U2174122752213
3Greece U21741298113
4Scotland U21733152312
5Lithuania U21721467-17
6San Marino U218008040-400

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia U2195311431118
2Poland U2185211551017
3Bulgaria U21833294512
4Serbia U21923411929
5Estonia U218125327-245
6Latvia U21805359-45

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2176101211119
2North Macedonia U217412169713
3Israel U217322109111
4Kazakhstan U2183141015-510
5Montenegro U218215101007
6Faroe Islands U217106721-143

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands U2177003333021
2Portugal U215401156912
3Norway U2173131312110
4Belarus U217232141139
5Cyprus U217124514-95
6Gibraltar U217007034-340

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U218620156920
2Romania U2185211741317
3Ukraine U2172239908
4Finland U217214911-27
5Northern Ireland U21713347-36
6Malta U217025118-172

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U216402169712
2Belgium U215311115610
3Bosnia and Herzegovina U2162226428
4Wales U21520348-46
5Moldova U216114516-114
