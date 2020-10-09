Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Omar Bogle is the fifth signing Charlton have made since Thomas Sandgaard took control of the club

Charlton Athletic have signed former Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old ended last season on-loan in the Dutch Eredivisie with ADO Den Haag.

He joined the Bluebirds from Wigan for £1m in August 2017 but only made 21 league appearances in three seasons, scoring four goals.

"It feels very good to be here, to finally get it done and to join a very big club," he told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.