Asian-based businessman Stuart Gibson has increased his Rangers shareholding with a £5m investment.

Papers lodged at Companies House recently showed Rangers had held a share issue that raised about £8.5m.

Gibson has now emerged as the biggest investor, becoming the owner of theclub's fourth largest shareholding.

He now holds an 8% stake, sitting behind former chairman Dave King, current chairman Douglas Park and George Taylor.

Park, Taylor and their partner in the so-called Three Bears consortium, George Letham, acquired a combined total of £2.7m worth of new shares.