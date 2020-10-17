Championship
BrentfordBrentford15:00CoventryCoventry City
Venue: Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City440082612
2Reading440071612
3Bournemouth431084410
4Swansea431051410
5Watford531131210
6Luton43015239
7Blackburn421111387
8Birmingham41303216
9QPR41216515
10Middlesbrough41214405
11Millwall41213305
12Rotherham41213305
13Stoke412123-15
14Brentford41126604
15Preston41126604
16Cardiff411234-14
17Norwich411234-14
18Coventry411257-24
19Huddersfield411225-34
20Derby510429-73
21Barnsley401315-41
22Nottm Forest400417-60
23Wycombe4004010-100
24Sheff Wed4121330-7
View full Championship table

Top Stories