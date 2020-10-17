League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons13:00GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Stadium mk, England

Milton Keynes Dons v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

MK Dons

  • 1Nicholls
  • 2Williams
  • 4Keogh
  • 3Lewington
  • 5Poole
  • 23Thompson
  • 8Kasumu
  • 10Fraser
  • 21Harvie
  • 35Jerome
  • 9Morris

Substitutes

  • 6Cargill
  • 7Gladwin
  • 15O'Hora
  • 18Sørensen
  • 20Mason
  • 22Walker
  • 24Houghton

Gillingham

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Tucker
  • 6Medley
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 8Dempsey
  • 35Drysdale
  • 20Robertson
  • 9Samuel
  • 19Oliver
  • 10Graham

Substitutes

  • 11Coyle
  • 12Walsh
  • 14McKenzie
  • 15Akinde
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Eccles
  • 26Maghoma
Referee:
Neil Hair

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich5410112913
2Lincoln City5401105512
3Hull540174312
4Gillingham531196310
5Peterborough53027529
6Accrington53028809
7Sunderland42204138
8Plymouth52218628
9Portsmouth52217528
10Wimbledon52219818
11Doncaster42118447
12Bristol Rovers521268-27
13Crewe42025326
14Fleetwood52038716
15Swindon520389-16
16Wigan520359-46
17Charlton411235-24
18Rochdale511348-44
19Northampton511349-54
20Shrewsbury403134-13
21Oxford Utd410358-33
22Blackpool5104510-53
23Burton5104713-63
24MK Dons502348-42
View full League One table

Top Stories