Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rangers
|10
|8
|2
|0
|24
|3
|21
|26
|2
|Celtic
|9
|8
|1
|0
|25
|5
|20
|25
|3
|Hibernian
|10
|6
|2
|2
|16
|10
|6
|20
|4
|Aberdeen
|8
|6
|0
|2
|10
|6
|4
|18
|5
|Kilmarnock
|9
|3
|2
|4
|12
|11
|1
|11
|6
|Livingston
|10
|3
|2
|5
|12
|15
|-3
|11
|7
|Dundee Utd
|10
|3
|2
|5
|8
|16
|-8
|11
|8
|Ross County
|10
|3
|2
|5
|7
|16
|-9
|11
|9
|Motherwell
|9
|2
|2
|5
|7
|13
|-6
|8
|10
|Hamilton
|9
|2
|1
|6
|8
|16
|-8
|7
|11
|St Mirren
|10
|2
|1
|7
|6
|15
|-9
|7
|12
|St Johnstone
|10
|2
|1
|7
|4
|13
|-9
|7
