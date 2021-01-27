The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women2

Aston Villa Women v Chelsea Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 29Weiß
  • 3Ale
  • 5N'Dow
  • 6Asante
  • 15Haigh
  • 17Haywood
  • 21EwersSubstituted forWestat 63'minutes
  • 22HaylesSubstituted forSiemsat 45'minutes
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 9Larsen
  • 23HanssenBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 1Rogers
  • 7Follis
  • 11West
  • 12Hutton
  • 13Siems
  • 14Syme
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 19Abreu Sousa Silva

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Telford
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 21Charles
  • 5Ingle
  • 17Fleming
  • 20Kerr
  • 23Harder
  • 11Reiten
  • 9England

Substitutes

  • 8Leupolz
  • 10Ji
  • 14Kirby
  • 24Spence
  • 25Andersson
  • 29Fox
  • 30Berger
  • 33Beever-Jones
Referee:
Helen Conley

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Amy West replaces Marisa Ewers.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a headed pass.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

  5. Post update

    Mana Iwabuchi (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).

  7. Post update

    Stine Larsen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Aston Villa Women 0, Chelsea Women 2.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Caroline Siems replaces Shania Hayles.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Chelsea Women 2.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Beth England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niamh Charles with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Asmita Ale.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maren Mjelde.

  14. Booking

    Nadine Hanssen (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Nadine Hanssen (Aston Villa Women).

  17. Post update

    Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Elisha N'Dow (Aston Villa Women).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).

  20. Post update

    Elisha N'Dow (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women119203262629
2Man Utd Women1292130111929
3Man City Women1173137102724
4Arsenal Women117223993023
5Everton Women105232115617
6Reading Women133641623-715
7Tottenham Women103341318-512
8B'ham City Women10316915-610
9Brighton Women12237826-189
10West Ham Women102171324-117
11Aston Villa Women112181028-187
12Bristol City Women11029649-432
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories