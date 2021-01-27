Aston Villa Women v Chelsea Women

Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Amy West replaces Marisa Ewers.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 29Weiß
- 3Ale
- 5N'Dow
- 6Asante
- 15Haigh
- 17Haywood
- 21EwersSubstituted forWestat 63'minutes
- 22HaylesSubstituted forSiemsat 45'minutes
- 20Iwabuchi
- 9Larsen
- 23HanssenBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 1Rogers
- 7Follis
- 11West
- 12Hutton
- 13Siems
- 14Syme
- 16McLoughlin
- 19Abreu Sousa Silva
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Telford
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 21Charles
- 5Ingle
- 17Fleming
- 20Kerr
- 23Harder
- 11Reiten
- 9England
Substitutes
- 8Leupolz
- 10Ji
- 14Kirby
- 24Spence
- 25Andersson
- 29Fox
- 30Berger
- 33Beever-Jones
- Referee:
- Helen Conley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Substitution
Post update
Attempt missed. Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Guro Reiten.
Post update
Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Mana Iwabuchi (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sophie Ingle (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Stine Larsen (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Aston Villa Women 0, Chelsea Women 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Caroline Siems replaces Shania Hayles.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aston Villa Women 0, Chelsea Women 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Beth England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niamh Charles with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Asmita Ale.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maren Mjelde.
Booking
Nadine Hanssen (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nadine Hanssen (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Elisha N'Dow (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Foul by Pernille Harder (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Elisha N'Dow (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.