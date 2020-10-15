Everton v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored an unrivalled seven Premier League headed goals since the start of last season.

TEAM NEWS

Everton are monitoring the fitness of Lucas Digne, who suffered a minor knee injury on international duty.

Seamus Coleman, Allan and Andre Gomes all returned to training this week and are under consideration but Mason Holgate continues to be absent.

Liverpool remain without goalkeeper Alisson so Adrian will again deputise.

Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara are set to return after self-isolating because of positive coronavirus tests, while Joel Matip is back in training.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray external-link : 1989. That was the last time Everton were top of the table going into a Merseyside derby. But while all was well at Goodison Park, the country in general seemed a bit of a mess. Ambulance crews were on strike, the economy was heading for deep recession and the Prime Minister was even getting flak from some in her own party. Plus ca change external-link ?

With Liverpool one of the places in tier three lockdown, it's hard to separate football as a focus for joy - especially with Goodison Park empty for such a momentous match - but hopefully it can be an entertaining distraction. These ought to be good times for Evertonians. Their team has made a perfect start and the balance and depth of the squad Carlo Ancelotti has assembled looks right.

The hardest tests are now to come, with all of the 'big boys' visiting Goodison in the weeks ahead - starting with their red rivals, still smarting by what happened to them at Aston Villa.

There will almost surely be a positive reaction from the champions, and if they play to their highest level they SHOULD extend their record unbeaten derby run to 23 games. Jurgen Klopp's men will not quite be the favourites they usually are though, and there's a potential omen in the Mersey mist against them, with Saturday marking 10 years to the day of Everton's last derby win.

IF it happens again, might we hear the first rumblings of another 'Leicester' being possible? As the only team up there unburdened by a European fixture list that's more congested than ever, perhaps it's not such a far-fetched thought. Then again, if it doesn't happen……plus ca change.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are on a club record run of 22 unbeaten matches in all competitions versus Everton (W11, D11).

Everton are winless in the 19 Premier League meetings since their 2-0 home victory in October 2010 (D11, L8).

Seven of the past eight league derbies at Goodison Park have ended in draws. Liverpool won the other match.

The last three derbies hosted by Everton have finished goalless.

Everton are without a home league goal against their Merseyside neighbours in six hours and 45 minutes.

Everton

This is the first Merseyside league derby with Everton starting top of the table since September 1989.

Everton are looking to win their opening five league games for the first time since 1938-39. They beat reigning top-flight champions Arsenal in their fifth match that season.

The Toffees have won their opening seven games in all competitions for the first time since 1894-95.

Everton could win five league matches in a row for the first time since a run of seven from March to April 2014.

A league-high 13 goals have been scored in just two games at Goodison Park this term.

They have scored in 11 of their past 12 home league games - June's goalless draw with Liverpool was the exception.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored nine goals in six appearances for Everton in all competitions this season. No player in Europe's elite five divisions has scored more.

Calvert-Lewin could become the first Everton player to score in his opening five league games since Tommy Lawton in 1938-39.

James Rodriguez has contributed to six goals in his five games in all competitions. He has three goals and three assists.

Teams managed by Carlo Ancelotti have kept a clean sheet in five of their six competitive home matches against Liverpool (W4, D1, L1).

Liverpool