Barnet v Hartlepool United postponed as Bees player has coronavirus

Last updated on .From the section National League

The Hive
Barnet said the late postponement was because they were awaiting confirmation "from all the relevant authorities"

Barnet's National League match against Hartlepool United has been postponed "on medical advice" after a Bees player tested positive for coronavirus.

"A number" of Barnet players are self-isolatingexternal-link as a result until the unnamed player returns a negative test.

Hartlepool said they were informed of the news at 21:40 BSTexternal-link on Friday by Barnet's club medical officer.

On Tuesday, Altrincham's next two fifth-tier games were postponed after several players tested positive.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool431082610
2Stockport430110469
3Notts County43018449
4Sutton United43016249
5Torquay43016429
6Woking43015509
7Eastleigh32108357
8Solihull Moors32017256
9Wrexham42023306
10Barnet4202610-46
11Halifax41214315
12Bromley31115324
13Boreham Wood31114224
14King's Lynn4112512-74
15Aldershot31027433
16Chesterfield31026423
17Yeovil403156-13
18Dag & Red410326-43
19Maidenhead United4103310-73
20Dover4103212-103
21Altrincham302124-22
22Weymouth401303-31
23Wealdstone301248-41
View full National League table

