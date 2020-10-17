Barnet v Hartlepool United postponed as Bees player has coronavirus
Barnet's National League match against Hartlepool United has been postponed "on medical advice" after a Bees player tested positive for coronavirus.
"A number" of Barnet players are self-isolating as a result until the unnamed player returns a negative test.
Hartlepool said they were informed of the news at 21:40 BST on Friday by Barnet's club medical officer.
On Tuesday, Altrincham's next two fifth-tier games were postponed after several players tested positive.