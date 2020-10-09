Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will have to wait until Monday to discover his Scottish FA charge fate after his virtual hearing was halted on Friday because the zoom call kept crashing. (Daily Record) external-link

The SPFL has again asked Premiership clubs - and will consult all four leagues - to help them reach consensus on what should happen if the season can't be finished because of coronavirus. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, linked with a deal at Rangers after leaving West Ham, says he is willing to "try something new" as he considers his next club. (Sun) external-link

Referee John Beaton will take charge of Celtic v Rangers on 17 October - his first Old Firm game since December 2018, after which he was subjected to online abuse for his handling of the match. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says there is a "lack of consistency of and clarity" over coronavirus rules after the club's left-back Josh Doig, who is away on international duty, was told to self-isolate following a positive test for Scotland Under-19 manager Billy Stark. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson backs goalkeeper Craig Gordon and striker Steven Naismith to be ready for available for Scotland's Euro play-off final in Serbia next month. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Manager Callum Davidson fears St Johnstone's slow start to the season wrecked centre-back Jason Kerr's chances of a belated Scotland call-up after two other defenders were drafted in for the upcoming Nations League double-header. (Courier, print edition)