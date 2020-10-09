Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Glentoran forward Paul O'Neill has been crowned the NI Football Awards Young Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

O'Neill, 20, opened the scoring in July's Irish Cup final victory over Ballymena United and impressed for Mick McDermott's men in the league campaign.

On Friday O'Neill scored twice for Northern Ireland's U21s in a 3-2 defeat by Finland.

Portadown defender Paddy McNally was named Championship player of the Year.

Highly-rated O'Neill hopes to follow Joel Cooper, Paul Smyth and Gavin Whyte, who won the award in 2016, 2017 and 2018, by securing a dream move into cross-channel football.

"It's brilliant to get this award after the first full season when I've played regularly," said O'Neill.

"I started most games and scored a few goals - especially in the Irish Cup final and I've over the moon to get the award.

"Trying to get across the water is still my main ambition. There was a bit of interest and if I can keep doing what I'm doing and scoring goals then hopefully it will come about for me."