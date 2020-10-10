Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Norwood delivered the free-kick for Gareth McAuley's famous Euro 2016 goal against Ukraine in Lyon

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has said he was "buzzing" for Northern Ireland in Thursday's win over Bosnia-Herzegovina but has ruled out an international return.

Norwood retired from NI duty in August 2019 after winning 57 caps.

The 29-year-old admits his body had told him it was the right time to focus on his club career.

"I always found that the first two or three games after an international break I was struggling," he said.

Blades vice-captain Norwood felt that after playing international football from the age of 16, his body "was screaming out for a break".

"You get to a point where something has to give," he added, speaking to BBC Radio 5Live.

"I noticed a difference in my performance before I went away compared to my performance when I came back.

"It was affecting my performances for whatever club I was playing for and I didn't think I was giving myself the best opportunity to perform for my club.

"It's probably not good for people to hear, but at the end of the day your club career comes first."

Norwood signed a new deal with Sheffield United in June

Norwood's decision to retire came after helping Chris Wilder's side to Premier League promotion and the Burnley-born midfielder says "it was the right time" to bring an end to his international career.

"I didn't want to miss any Premier League football or be unavailable by picking up niggles or being tired, then being left out of the team as a consequence of that," he said.

"I get a lot of stick and people question it, but people don't know what goes on every single day and what your body is going through.

"Mentally as well, we are in a privileged position as footballers but sometimes you do need a break."

'I had some amazing NI experiences'

Norwood said he was delighted that Northern Ireland were able to progress to the Euro 2020 play-off final but admitted "there was nothing inside me that wished I was there".

"I didn't watch it and think 'I wish I was still playing', I genuinely didn't. That's how I know I have made the right call and the right decision for my career.

"I had some amazing experiences and I am proud of what I achieved with Northern Ireland.

"I've played in a major tournament and I'm happy with the decision that I've made."

Northern Ireland will face Slovakia for a play at the Euro 2020 finals next summer

He also tipped Ian Baraclough's side to make it to the rescheduled finals next summer after a "deserved" penalty shootout victory in Sarajevo.

"The game against Slovakia, in Belfast, I think it is ideal for them," added Norwood.

"In a one-game scenario, I'd fancy Northern Ireland to beat pretty much anyone at Windsor Park and I do believe that they will qualify."