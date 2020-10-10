Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Slovakia midfielder Jaroslav Mihalik is out of Sunday's Nations League tie against Scotland at Hampden after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mihalik, who started Thursday's Euro play-off win over Republic of Ireland, and a staff member who also returned a positive result are self-isolating.

The rest of the players have travelled to Scotland for Sunday's game.

Three members of the Czech Republic squad - who face Scotland on Wednesday - have also tested positive.

After the Czech squad were screened again on Saturday at their Cyprus training camp, head coach Jaroslav Silhavy and nine players have travelled to Israel for Sunday's tie.

They will be supplemented by players from the Czech top flight. The rest of the players are awaiting test results and may rejoin the squad.

A makeshift Czech side lost 2-1 at home to Scotland last month after the players who beat Slovakia three days previously all went into quarantine

Scotland, top of Group B4 with four points from two games, are without Stuart Armstrong, Kieran Tierney and Ryan Christie for the Nations League double-header because of coronavirus issues.

Armstrong tested positive, while Christie and Tierney are self-isolating after being deemed close contacts.