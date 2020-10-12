Hatem Abd Elhamed will have a Covid-19 test on Monday morning after feeling unwell following Israel's 2-1 Nations League defeat by Czech Republic as Celtic wait to learn if the defender will have to join international team-mate Nir Bitton, France Under-21 striker Odsonne Edouard and Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie in self-isolation. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers will have to pay £2.7m to sign on-loan Bongani Zungu if the South Africa midfielder impresses enough to win a permanent deal, the 28-year-old having agreed a contract extension with Amiens beyond next summer to ensure that the French Ligue 2 club would receive a transfer fee. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi suggests Jack Wilshire would be the best player in the Scottish Premiership if the 28-year-old joined Rangers following the midfielder's West Ham United exit after the 28-year-old was linked with the Glasgow club. (Daily Record) external-link

England midfielder Jack Wilshire had the chance to join Rangers on loan from Arsenal in 2010 but ended up joining Bolton Wanderers and the Ibrox club have not been in contact since the 28-year-old agreed a termination of his £1000,000-per-week contract with West Ham United. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers' concerns over Borna Barisic ahead of Saturday's Old Firm derby against Celtic will have increased after the left-back missed Croatia's 2-1 win over Sweden in the Nations League following an injury picked up against Ross County. (Scottish Sun) external-link

On-loan centre-half Shane Duffy responded to a tweet claiming that Brighton & Hove Albion were paying £25,000-per-week wages for his spell in the Scottish Premiership by replying: "Celtic pay my full wages sorry." (Scottish Sun) external-link

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears likely to face Celtic in the Europa League group stage after the 39-year-old was given the all-clear to return to training after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and missing four matches while being forced to isolate. (Daily Record) external-link