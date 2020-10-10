Cove Rangers v Hibernian

Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 12Higgins
- 20Graham
- 3Milne
- 11McIntosh
- 4Scully
- 8Yule
- 14Livingstone
- 10Masson
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 2Leighton
- 7Watson
- 13McAllister
- 15Semple
- 18Brown
- 21Demus
Hibernian
- 33Barnes
- 2Gray
- 24McGregor
- 16Stevenson
- 10Boyle
- 20Hallberg
- 22McGinn
- 14Mallan
- 8Wright
- 15Nisbet
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 7Magennis
- 19Gullan
- 26Mackie
- 29Shanley
- 30Samson
- 43Elder
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Melker Hallberg (Hibernian).
Post update
Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).
Post update
Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).
Post update
Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Post update
Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers).
Post update
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Hibernian 0. Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David Gray (Hibernian).
Post update
Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Hibernian).
Post update
Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
Post update
Ross Graham (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).
Post update
Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.