Scottish League Cup
Cove RangersCove Rangers1HibernianHibernian0

Cove Rangers v Hibernian

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 12Higgins
  • 20Graham
  • 3Milne
  • 11McIntosh
  • 4Scully
  • 8Yule
  • 14Livingstone
  • 10Masson
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 2Leighton
  • 7Watson
  • 13McAllister
  • 15Semple
  • 18Brown
  • 21Demus

Hibernian

  • 33Barnes
  • 2Gray
  • 24McGregor
  • 16Stevenson
  • 10Boyle
  • 20Hallberg
  • 22McGinn
  • 14Mallan
  • 8Wright
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 7Magennis
  • 19Gullan
  • 26Mackie
  • 29Shanley
  • 30Samson
  • 43Elder
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Melker Hallberg (Hibernian).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).

  6. Post update

    Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Darren McGregor (Hibernian).

  8. Post update

    Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Leighton McIntosh (Cove Rangers).

  11. Post update

    Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Hibernian 0. Daniel Higgins (Cove Rangers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by David Gray (Hibernian).

  15. Post update

    Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Hibernian).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).

  18. Post update

    Ross Graham (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Mallan (Hibernian).

  20. Post update

    Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife11002023
2Hearts11001013
3Raith Rovers00000000
4Inverness CT100101-10
5Cowdenbeath100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11003033
2Hibernian21013213
3Cove Rangers11001013
4Brora Rangers100113-20
5Forfar100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd11006243
2St Johnstone11002113
3Peterhead00000000
4Kelty Hearts100112-10
5Brechin100126-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Ross County10103302
3Montrose10103301
4Elgin00000000
5Stirling100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22003036
2Falkirk21013213
3Clyde00000000
4Dumbarton100101-10
5Kilmarnock100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11005233
2Annan Athletic11003123
3Stranraer00000000
4Hamilton100113-20
5Albion100125-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Queen of Sth10102202
3Morton10102201
4Queen's Park00000000
5Partick Thistle100114-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11005143
2Alloa11002023
3Stenhousemuir00000000
4Airdrieonians100102-20
5Edinburgh City100115-40
View full Scottish League Cup tables

