Austin Samuels has been capped by England at Under 16 level

Bradford City have signed striker Austin Samuels from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old scored against Bradford for Wolves' Under-21 side in their 1-1 draw in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Samuels was on loan at Kidderminster Harriers last season but is yet to play a first-team game for Wolves.

"He has pace, is great at getting in behind and down the sides of defenders and has terrific movement," Bradford manager Stuart McCall said.

"The Wolves staff said he has improved drastically over the past six months and everyone I have spoken to about him has said extremely positive things," McCall added to the club website.

