Scottish League Cup
HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00AyrAyr United
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium, Scotland

Hamilton Academical v Ayr United

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 23Fulton
  • 27Hodson
  • 2Odoffin
  • 3McMann
  • 4Stirling
  • 34Callachan
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 14Trafford
  • 32Smith
  • 10Templeton
  • 9Ogkmpoe

Substitutes

  • 7Collar
  • 8Martin
  • 15Hughes
  • 17Stanger
  • 20Moyo
  • 21Munro
  • 36Owolabi
  • 37Johnson
  • 41Scully

Ayr

  • 1Sinisalo
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 30Baird
  • 18Chalmers
  • 8Miller
  • 6Murdoch
  • 11McCowan
  • 7Moffat
  • 19Zanatta
  • 22McKenzie

Substitutes

  • 2Houston
  • 20Hewitt
  • 21Hare-Reid
  • 27Kerr
  • 31Smith
  • 33Love
Referee:
Colin Steven

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife11002023
2Hearts11001013
3Raith Rovers00000000
4Inverness CT100101-10
5Cowdenbeath100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian22005236
2Dundee11003033
3Cove Rangers100112-10
4Brora Rangers100113-20
5Forfar100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd11006243
2St Johnstone11002113
3Peterhead00000000
4Kelty Hearts100112-10
5Brechin100126-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Ross County10103302
3Montrose10103301
4Elgin00000000
5Stirling100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22003036
2Falkirk21013213
3Clyde00000000
4Dumbarton100101-10
5Kilmarnock100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11005233
2Annan Athletic11003123
3Stranraer00000000
4Hamilton100113-20
5Albion100125-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Queen of Sth10102202
3Morton10102201
4Queen's Park00000000
5Partick Thistle100114-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11005143
2Alloa11002023
3Stenhousemuir00000000
4Airdrieonians100102-20
5Edinburgh City100115-40
