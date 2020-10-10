Hamilton Academical v Ayr United

HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00AyrAyr United
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 23Fulton
- 27Hodson
- 2Odoffin
- 3McMann
- 4Stirling
- 34Callachan
- 18Mimnaugh
- 14Trafford
- 32Smith
- 10Templeton
- 9Ogkmpoe
Substitutes
- 7Collar
- 8Martin
- 15Hughes
- 17Stanger
- 20Moyo
- 21Munro
- 36Owolabi
- 37Johnson
- 41Scully
Ayr
- 1Sinisalo
- 4Muirhead
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 30Baird
- 18Chalmers
- 8Miller
- 6Murdoch
- 11McCowan
- 7Moffat
- 19Zanatta
- 22McKenzie
Substitutes
- 2Houston
- 20Hewitt
- 21Hare-Reid
- 27Kerr
- 31Smith
- 33Love
- Referee:
- Colin Steven