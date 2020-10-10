Scottish League Cup
Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00East FifeEast Fife
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v East Fife

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8Hendry
  • 7Armstrong
  • 12Matthews
  • 18Tait
  • 22Ross
  • 9Duku

Substitutes

  • 5Mendy
  • 11Anderson
  • 13Spencer
  • 16Smith
  • 17Thomson
  • 19Mahady
  • 25Arnott
  • 27Coulson

East Fife

  • 21Hart
  • 6Watson
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 7Denholm
  • 18Newton
  • 16Davidson
  • 14Watt
  • 11Agnew
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Murdoch
  • 10Smith
  • 12Mclaughlin
  • 15Hamilton
  • 17McConville
  • 19Collins
  • 20Bell
Referee:
David Lowe

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife11002023
2Hearts11001013
3Raith Rovers00000000
4Inverness CT100101-10
5Cowdenbeath100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian22005236
2Dundee11003033
3Cove Rangers100112-10
4Brora Rangers100113-20
5Forfar100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd11006243
2St Johnstone11002113
3Peterhead00000000
4Kelty Hearts100112-10
5Brechin100126-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Ross County10103302
3Montrose10103301
4Elgin00000000
5Stirling100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22003036
2Falkirk21013213
3Clyde00000000
4Dumbarton100101-10
5Kilmarnock100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11005233
2Annan Athletic11003123
3Stranraer00000000
4Hamilton100113-20
5Albion100125-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Queen of Sth10102202
3Morton10102201
4Queen's Park00000000
5Partick Thistle100114-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11005143
2Alloa11002023
3Stenhousemuir00000000
4Airdrieonians100102-20
5Edinburgh City100115-40
