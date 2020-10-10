Scottish League Cup
LivingstonLivingston15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena, Scotland

Livingston v Alloa Athletic

Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 32Stryjek
  • 2Devlin
  • 25Ambrose
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair
  • 12Serrano
  • 6Bartley
  • 10Sibbald
  • 14Mullin
  • 8Pittman
  • 11Forrest
  • 9Emmanuel-Thomas

Substitutes

  • 5Fitzwater
  • 13Lokotsch
  • 15Poplatnik
  • 17Robinson
  • 18Holt
  • 21McMillan
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 27Guthrie
  • 40Maley

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 8Robertson
  • 2Taggart
  • 25Lynch
  • 3Dick
  • 22Grant
  • 6Hetherington
  • 23Murray
  • 10Trouten
  • 18Malcolm
  • 19Thomson

Substitutes

  • 7Cawley
  • 9Buchanan
  • 12Scougall
  • 16Gilhooly
  • 17Connelly
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Wilson
  • 24Williamson
  • 26Evans
Referee:
Alan Muir

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife11002023
2Hearts11001013
3Raith Rovers00000000
4Inverness CT100101-10
5Cowdenbeath100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian22005236
2Dundee11003033
3Cove Rangers100112-10
4Brora Rangers100113-20
5Forfar100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd11006243
2St Johnstone11002113
3Peterhead00000000
4Kelty Hearts100112-10
5Brechin100126-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Ross County10103302
3Montrose10103301
4Elgin00000000
5Stirling100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22003036
2Falkirk21013213
3Clyde00000000
4Dumbarton100101-10
5Kilmarnock100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11005233
2Annan Athletic11003123
3Stranraer00000000
4Hamilton100113-20
5Albion100125-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Queen of Sth10102202
3Morton10102201
4Queen's Park00000000
5Partick Thistle100114-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11005143
2Alloa11002023
3Stenhousemuir00000000
4Airdrieonians100102-20
5Edinburgh City100115-40
View full Scottish League Cup tables

