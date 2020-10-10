Scottish League Cup
Dundee UtdDundee United15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Venue: Tannadice Park, Scotland

Dundee United v Peterhead

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 19Mehmet
  • 2Smith
  • 5Connolly
  • 12Edwards
  • 17Robson
  • 23Harkes
  • 18Butcher
  • 20Bolton
  • 8Pawlett
  • 7McMullan
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Powers
  • 6Reynolds
  • 14Hoti
  • 16King
  • 25Fotheringham
  • 26Mochrie
  • 27Appéré
  • 30Neilson
  • 52Alexander

Peterhead

  • 1Rae
  • 12McCarthy
  • 4Brown
  • 32Bailey
  • 3Conroy
  • 7Mulligan
  • 6Ferry
  • 10Boyd
  • 8Brown
  • 9Layne
  • 11Armour

Substitutes

  • 5MacKenzie
  • 14Fraser
  • 15Cook
  • 16Kesson
  • 17Cameron
  • 21Wilson
  • 99Lyle
Referee:
Bobby Madden

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1East Fife11002023
2Hearts11001013
3Raith Rovers00000000
4Inverness CT100101-10
5Cowdenbeath100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian22005236
2Dundee11003033
3Cove Rangers100112-10
4Brora Rangers100113-20
5Forfar100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd11006243
2St Johnstone11002113
3Peterhead00000000
4Kelty Hearts100112-10
5Brechin100126-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Ross County10103302
3Montrose10103301
4Elgin00000000
5Stirling100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline22003036
2Falkirk21013213
3Clyde00000000
4Dumbarton100101-10
5Kilmarnock100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11005233
2Annan Athletic11003123
3Stranraer00000000
4Hamilton100113-20
5Albion100125-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren11004133
2Queen of Sth10102202
3Morton10102201
4Queen's Park00000000
5Partick Thistle100114-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston11005143
2Alloa11002023
3Stenhousemuir00000000
4Airdrieonians100102-20
5Edinburgh City100115-40
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories