Dundee United v Peterhead

Dundee UtdDundee United15:00PeterheadPeterhead
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 19Mehmet
- 2Smith
- 5Connolly
- 12Edwards
- 17Robson
- 23Harkes
- 18Butcher
- 20Bolton
- 8Pawlett
- 7McMullan
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 4Powers
- 6Reynolds
- 14Hoti
- 16King
- 25Fotheringham
- 26Mochrie
- 27Appéré
- 30Neilson
- 52Alexander
Peterhead
- 1Rae
- 12McCarthy
- 4Brown
- 32Bailey
- 3Conroy
- 7Mulligan
- 6Ferry
- 10Boyd
- 8Brown
- 9Layne
- 11Armour
Substitutes
- 5MacKenzie
- 14Fraser
- 15Cook
- 16Kesson
- 17Cameron
- 21Wilson
- 99Lyle
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden