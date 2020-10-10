Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City have four league games remaining in the 2020 season

The Premier Division and First Division seasons have been extended following coronavirus outbreaks at St Patrick's Athletic and Galway United.

Top-flight action with end on 8 November with 27 October the date for the First Division conclusion.

The St Patrick's Athletic-Dundalk game was postponed earlier this week after a St Pat's player returned a positive coronavirus test.

Derry City, who are in seventh place in the table, have four games remaining.

The Candystripes will finish the campaign with games against Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk, Shelbourne and Cork City.

The National League Executive Committee made the decision to push back the final rounds of fixtures by one week..

Derry's FAI Cup quarter-final against Sligo Rovers has been scheduled for 30 October.

Dundalk, however, will not play their cup game with Bohemians until 14 November given the Lilywhites' involvement in the Europa League group stages.

Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli has guided his team to the Europa League group stage

Dundalk are scheduled to host Arsenal in that competition on 29 October while their rescheduled league clash with St Pat's on 1 November.

On Tuesday, Drogheda United's First Division clash with Galway was called off after two Galway players tested positive for the virus.

The promotion/play-off series has also been rescheduled with the promotion/relegation play-off final taking place on 14 November.