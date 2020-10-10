Last updated on .From the section Irish

Seanan Clucas gives the thumbs up after netting the opener for Glentoran against Bangor

County Antrim Shield holders Cliftonville, Glentoran and Crusaders were among the winners in Saturday's seven first-round games.

The Reds beat Knockbreda 2-1 while the Glens defeated Bangor 2-0 and Crusaders overcame H&W Welders by the same score.

Larne, Carrick Rangers, Dundela and Ards also progressed to Tuesday night's quarter-finals.

Cliftonville will host Dundela while it's Carrick v Linfield, Larne v Crusaders and Glentoran v Ards.

The Reds survived an early scare to edge out Knockbreda at Solitude.

Former Cliftonville winger Stephen Garrett gave the Championship side a surprise first-half lead with a neat finish only for Michael McCrudden to level the score seven minutes after the restart.

Gormley on target

Substitute Joe Gormley completed the comeback with a typical poacher's finish four minutes from time to give boss Paddy McLaughlin the perfect birthday present.

Championship side Dundela are the next hurdle for the holders after goals from David McMaster, Owain Beggs (pen) and Willie Faulkner secured a 3-0 home win over Queen's.

Glentoran's quest for a first Shield triumph since 2010 got off to a smooth start with victory over Bangor at the Oval.

Larne striker David McDaid goes close in the win over Ballyclare

The Glens' patience during a frustrating opening period was rewarded when Seanan Clucas headed home from Jamie McDonagh's corner to give the Premiership side the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Substitute Ciaran O'Connor made it 2-0 with a fine curling effort from outside the box.

Glens boss Mick McDermott handed full competitive debuts to summer signings McDonagh and Luke McCullough, while Jay Donnelly was also handed a start following his controversial move to the east Belfast side.

Glentoran will host Ards, who go through after a Craig McMillen double, including one in injury time, lifted the Championship side to a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Lisburn Distillery at Clandeboye Park.

Larne, meanwhile, negotiated their opener with a minimum of fuss as Albert Watson and Dean Jarvis goals lifted the Inver Reds to a 2-0 win over Ballyclare Comrades.

Ben Kennedy netted two penalties in the opening 20 minutes as Crusaders beat the Welders while a first-minute own goal was enough for Carrick as they saw off Newington.