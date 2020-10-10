League Cup round-up: Dundee Utd lose to Peterhead; St Mirren fight back for draw at QoS
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup
Dundee United were stunned by their former player as Jim McInally led third-tier Peterhead to a 1-0 win in the Scottish League Cup group stage.
St Mirren avoided a shock defeat as they fought back from 2-0 down at Queen of the South before taking a bonus point on penalties.
St Johnstone routed Brechin City 7-0 as top-flight sides Hibernian, Hamilton Academical and Livingston also won.
Championship sides Hearts and Dundee both extended their 100% start.
- Murray double as Dunfermline defeat Falkirk
- Queen's Park 'on cusp of something big'
- Hearts' Kingsley 'in good position' after mental health battle
While United succumbed to Steven Boyd's second-half winner at Tanndice, Group C rivals St Johnstone were making it two wins from two in emphatic fashion. Stevie May netted a hat-trick, David Wotherspoon scored twice, Callum Hendry added a penalty and Murray Davidson completed the drubbing of Brechin in Perth.
Kevin Nisbet completed Hibs' fightback at Cove Rangers with a fine volleyed winner. The League One side led at half-time through Daniel Higgins' free-kick, with Jamie Gullan equalising.
Hibs trail Group B leaders Dundee on goal difference. The Dens Park side, awarded a 3-0 win after Forfar Athletic forfeited their opening tie, triumphed 2-0 at Highland League Brora Rangers with Graham Dorrans and Daniel Mullen on target.
Josh Mullin hit his third goal in two games since returning to Livingston as Gary Holt's side overturned a deficit to see off Alloa Atheltic 2-1 at home. Robert Thomson opened the scoring, but two goals in a devastating four-minute spell after the break from Alan Forrest and Mullin cemented Livingston's place at the top of Group H.
Callum Tapping equalised late on for Stenhousemuir in a 2-2 stalemate at Edinburgh City before the visitors won 4-2 on penalties.
In Group G, early goals from Connor Shields and Aidan Fitzpatrick had Championship side Queens in control. But St Mirren hauled themselves level through Jamie McGrath and Marcus Fraser's last-minute header, before winning 4-2 on penalties.
Joe Cardle's second-half double earned Partick Thistle a first win as they defeated Queen's Park 2-0 at Firhill.
Hamilton recovered from their midweek defeat to Annan as they saw off Ayr United 2-1 in Group F with Marios Ogboe and Charlie Trafford on target before Michael Moffat's consolation.
Annan stay top despite a 5-4 shootout defeat following a 1-1 draw at home to Stranraer.
Hearts continued their perfect start in Group A by grinding out victory at Cowdenbeath, with Craig Halkett scoring the game's only goal. Raith Rovers got a first win as Manny Duku's late strike capped their comeback in a 2-1 success over East Fife.
Arbroath top Group D with six points from six after seeing off visitors Montrose 3-1, while Elgin City held on following Kane Hester's red card to beat Stirling Albion 2-0 at home.
And in Group E, Ross Cunningham's goal proved decisive as Clyde edged Dumbarton 3-2. Dunfermline lead the way after beating Falkirk on Friday night.