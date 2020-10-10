Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Nir Bitton, right, was on the losing side against Scotland on Thursday night at Hampden

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty, the Scottish Premiership club have confirmed.

The Israeli was informed of the result on Friday, meaning he will miss the Old Firm derby with Rangers on 17 October.

Bitton's diagnosis comes less than a week after Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard tested positive while away with the French under-21 side.

Ryan Christie is also out because of coronavirus self-isolation protocol.

Bitton was part of the Israel side that was defeated on penalties by Scotland on Thursday night at Hampden, with the 28-year-old playing the full match.

"Clearly, recent events during this international period are very concerning and frustrating," said a Celtic statement.

"The current situation has presented huge challenges for all within football and wider society which we do not underestimate in any way.

"While we apportion no blame whatsoever to anyone, this is now a very difficult position for us and, clearly, for all other clubs."

Celtic confirmed last week that they intend to speak with the Scottish government to "fully understand the self-isolation procedures" for those who test negative. It came after midfielder Christie was told to self-isolate for 14 days after being identified as a close contact of Southampton's Stuart Armstrong, who had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Under Fifa regulations, clubs are obliged to release players for international duty," added Celtic.

"We will be maintaining close contact with international associations in order to ensure everything possible is being done with regards to the care and protection of our players. The priority must be the safety of our players at all times.

"For clarification, all members of the Celtic squad who continue to train at Lennoxtown during this period have again all returned negative tests yesterday."