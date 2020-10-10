Said Benrahma: West Ham interested in Brentford winger

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Said Benrahma scores for Brentford against Fulham
Said Benrahma has already scored against Premier League opposition this season, netting twice against Fulham in the Carabao Cup

West Ham United are interested in signing Algeria forward Said Benrahma from Brentford.

The Hammers were targeting Bournemouth and Norway striker Joshua King, 28, but negotiations are taking longer than anticipated.

Benrahma, 25, scored 17 goals in 43 Championship appearances as the Bees reached last season's play-off final.

Premier League clubs can still sign players from English Football League sides until 17:00 BST on Friday.

After Felipe Anderson joined Porto on loan and fellow midfielder Jack Wilshere was released, West Ham only have 20 senior players.

Manager David Moyes is short of attacking options, although it is understood the Scot is also looking at central defenders.

The Hammers lost their opening two Premier League games, but have since beaten Wolverhampton Wanders 4-0 and won 3-0 at Leicester City to climb to 10th in the table going into the international break.

  • Strange move for him, if he wants PL football at any cost then maybe a short term move to West Spam might work but feels like he’s selling himself short and signing up for a relegation battle . #freedeclanrice

  • PL clubs appear to have avoided this guy till now. 25 yrs old, plays in London and is somehow under the radar. No, there's another reason he's not been picked up earlier. It's not his ability, extremely talented at certain things, but that alone isn't enough as we know. So is it consistency, injury or attitude maybe. Dunno, but something doesn't seem right.

  • Brentford do not need to sell , but will do if the price is right . They have set there value and until that is met he will be going nowhere. West Ham and others have had plenty of time to match that value , if i was Brentford i would increase that price a million everyday.

  • Neal Maupay, Jota, Ollie Watkins and now this fella. Agents at Brentford are cashing in.

    • Olof Mellberg replied:
      Konsa has been the pick of the bunch. Be an England regular soon

  • Far Happier going for Benrahma than King, I thought the idea going forward is for young hungry players, C’mon WHU put the misery of the summer transfer window to bed and get this boy signed up ! ⚒⚒⚒

  • Don’t do it Said - bottom of the premier league mediocrity awaits

  • Why sell Diang for 15M then pay, I'll guarantee, a lot more for a player who does a similar job. Not only that, Diang joined us and said a very emotional farewell to West Ham, which goes to show how steeped in West Ham FC he was. He works 100% for us, so the effort he would have put in for the club he loved would have been immense.

    • Gebby replied:
      Rich I believe this lad in a different I. Terms of ability to Diang mate

  • Once again WHU stagger around the transfer market like a drunk at last orders, minesweeping, not sure what they're getting but hoping for a result. Why sell Diangana then buy a more expensive, less experienced replacement? Just because he'll come to us, I'll wager - whereas it seems no decent striker or CB in our price range wants to come under current regime. I don't blame Moyes, its the board.

    • SchizoCockney replied:
      Or, maybe, just maybe you listen to the media too much? As for experience, who says Benrahma is less experienced? He's played regularly for the last 2 seasons in the Championship and at Nice before that. Diang has a season in the Championship and bits and pieces in the u23 league. Diang has also come a long way in the last 24 months but he is FAR from fully developed, although I do wish he stayed.

  • This could be the turning point for couch sales in London.

  • Sounds like a deal that could happen. Good player, brilliant when he's on it.Also expect him to be gone within 1-2 seasons. No dislike for west ham but players seem to get fed up quickly there.

    • SchizoCockney replied:
      LIke who? 2 mercs who have a long history of hissy fits? Not to mention that players move on from EVERY football club in the country.

  • Too good for WHU

  • Would be a top signing and a bit of a redemption for gold, sullivan etc after the Grady Diangana fiasco

    • Generel Patterson replied:
      That is a top signing for a championship side

  • Think Josh King would be the better signing, though I do think both could do a job in the PL.

    Although not a hammers fan, did find it ridiculous the amount of flack Moyes has got.

    He is a very good manager, and imo, the manager best suited for WH right now, stuck with him fir 3/5 years, build a solid base, then try kick on, don’t just try kick on.

    From knowing Goon, all goons are all knowing.

    • Ruby Allen replied:
      If Josh King was that good, why does Gareth Southgate never pick him for England?

  • I would advise Benrahma to stay well clear. West Ham have never won a trophy in their entire 100+ year history and there’s no chance of that changing any time soon. If he fancies a bit of claret & blue, he would be better joining 2 time European Cup winners Aston Villa.

    • Service user replied:
      Someone needs a History lesson!

