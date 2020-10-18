Championship
PrestonPreston North End0CardiffCardiff City0

Preston North End v Cardiff City

Line-ups

Preston

  • 1Rudd
  • 15Rafferty
  • 5Bauer
  • 6Davies
  • 16Hughes
  • 4Pearson
  • 18Ledson
  • 44Potts
  • 8Browne
  • 31Sinclair
  • 24Maguire

Substitutes

  • 11Johnson
  • 12Gallagher
  • 14Storey
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 20Stockley
  • 25Ripley
  • 29Barkhuizen

Cardiff

  • 12Smithies
  • 2Osei-Tutu
  • 4Morrison
  • 16Nelson
  • 18Cunningham
  • 7Bacuna
  • 21Pack
  • 27Ojo
  • 8Ralls
  • 33Hoilett
  • 10Moore

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 6Vaulks
  • 9Glatzel
  • 11Murphy
  • 13Benkovic
  • 22Bamba
  • 23H Wilson
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamPrestonAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Ben Davies.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by David Junior Hoilett.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City5410104613
2Reading541071613
3Bournemouth532084411
4Swansea531163310
5Watford531131210
6Luton53025419
7Millwall52215418
8Stoke52214318
9Blackburn521211477
10Brentford52128627
11Norwich52125507
12Huddersfield521246-27
13QPR51316516
14Middlesbrough51314406
15Birmingham51313306
16Preston51226605
17Rotherham512245-15
18Cardiff512234-15
19Coventry511359-44
20Nottm Forest510427-53
21Derby510429-73
22Barnsley502337-42
23Wycombe5005112-110
24Sheff Wed5221431-4
